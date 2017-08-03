BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million

* Richmont mines inc - qtrly ‍company-wide production was 31,249 ounces of gold for quarter​

* Richmont mines inc - qtrly ‍revenue from mining operations $59.3 million versus $40.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18, revenue view c$53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All amounts in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: