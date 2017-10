Oct 12 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc:

* Richmont Mines reports record third quarter production and peer-leading cash costs from the island gold mine; Island Gold on-track to beat annual guidance

* Richmont Mines Inc- ‍Q3 production from island gold mine of 26,659 ounces of gold​

* Richmont Mines Inc - ‍island gold mine now "well positioned" to exceed high-end of annual production guidance of 87,000-93,000 ounces​