Nov 21 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD‘S ACQUISITION OF RICHMONT MINES RECEIVES FINAL COURT APPROVAL

* RICHMONT MINES INC - ‍ALAMOS GOLD‘S ACQUISITION OF RICHMONT MINES IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON NOVEMBER 23, 2017​

* RICHMONT MINES-CO, ALAMOS GRANTED FINAL COURT APPROVAL FROM THE COMMERCIAL DIVISION OF QUEBEC SUPERIOR COURT FOR ALAMOS TO ACQUIRE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: