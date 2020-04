April 30 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* RICHTER-HELM BIOLOGICS AND INOVIO TO EXPAND EXISTING DNA MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING OF INOVIO’S INVESTIGATIONAL DNA VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* RICHTER SAYS INOVIO’S INO-4800 IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TESTING IN THE U.S. AND COULD POTENTIALLY ADVANCE TO PHASE 2/3 EFFICACY TRIALS THIS SUMMER -STATEMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)