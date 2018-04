April 25 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* IN TALKS TO EXPAND FEMALE HEALTHCARE PORTFOLIO WITH NEW PRODUCTS -CHAIRMAN

* HOPES TO CONCLUDE TALKS THIS YEAR, SCALE OF DEALS WOULD BE WELL BELOW MAJOR ACQUISITIONS OF PAST YEARS -CHAIRMAN

* OPTIONS INCLUDE LICENSING AGREEMENTS -CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Adrian Croft)