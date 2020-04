April 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Richter says in statement on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TAIWANESE BIOTECH COMPANY MYCENAX FOR THE BIOSIMILAR TOCILIZUMAB

* RICHTER RECEIVES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALISE THE PRODUCT

* RICHTER TO PAY MYCENAX $16.5 MILLION IN FOUR INSTALLMENTS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2VKjInq Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)