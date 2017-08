July 28 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Q2 net profit 8.4 billion forints ($32.15 million) versus 7.6 billion in portfolio.hu analyst poll and 17.4 billion a year ago

* Q2 revenues rise by 16.5 pct y/y to 114.1 billion forints, above analyst expectations

* Big loss on financial operations due to exchange rate effects dents Richter's bottom line Further company coverage: ($1 = 261.28 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)