BRIEF-Richter Q4 net profit misses, Esmya sales beat forecast

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* Q4 NET PROFIT HUF 6.6 BILLION ($25.91 MILLION) VERSUS HUF 9.9 BILLION ANALYST FORECAST IN PORTFOLIO.HU SURVEY

* Q4 REVENUES HUF 110.2 BILLION VERSUS HUF 108.8 BILLION ANALYST FORECAST

* FULL-YEAR REVENUES RISE BY 14.8 PCT Y/Y TO EUR 1.44 BLN

* FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 15.5 PERCENT VERSUS 15-16 PERCENT GUIDANCE

* FULL-YEAR REVENUES FROM UTERINE FIBROID MEDICINE ESMYA EUR 93 MILLION VERSUS EUR 85 MILLION GUIDANCE

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IMPOSED TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS ON ESMYA MEDICINE PENDING A CONCLUSION OF ITS REVIEW INTO RISKS

* RICHTER HAS SAID RESTRICTIONS ON ESMYA WOULD LEAD TO TEMPORARY LOSS OF REVENUE FROM MEDICINE UNTIL EXPECTED FINAL RULING IN MAY

* RICHTER SHARES FELL 6.6 PCT TO WEAKEST LEVEL SINCE DEC 2016 ON FRIDAY