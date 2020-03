March 27 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt says in statement on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* SEES NO POSSIBILITY TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN PERSON AS PLANNED ON APRIL 28 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS \

* FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON CORONAVIRUS CLOSELY

* SEES LIKELY IMPACT ON AGM PLANS AND AGENDA - STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2UjROhr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)