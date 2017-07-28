FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Richter upgrades 2017 revenue, profit guidance
July 28, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Richter upgrades 2017 revenue, profit guidance

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Expects 2017 revenues to rise by 10 percent in euro terms versus 5 percent increase projected earlier –CEO

* Brunt of guidance upgrade due to exchange rate effects, higher royalty income -CEO

* Sees 2017 operating profit margin at 14 percent versus 11-12 percent previous guidance –CEO

* Sales and marketing costs projected at 28-29 percent of revenues, research and development costs at 10-11 percent, both slightly below earlier indications

* Shares up by 0.15 percent, broadly in line with wider market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

