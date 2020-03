BRIEF-Rici Healthcare Says Shanghai Rich Medical Investment Group To Dissolve JV Established With Shanghai Jiangyang Industry Co

March 25 (Reuters) - Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* SHANGHAI RICH MEDICAL INVESTMENT GROUP CO. TO DISSOLVE JOINT VENTURE ESTABLISHED WITH SHANGHAI JIANGYANG INDUSTRY CO

* AS OF MARCH 25, JV ESTABLISHED WITH SHANGHAI JIANGYANG INDUSTRIAL NOT COMMENCED ANY OPERATION

* SHANGHAI RICH MEDICAL DISSOLVED JV WITH NANJING SOUTH NEW CITY HEALTH INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT CO.

* SHANGHAI RICH MEDICAL & SOUTH NEW CITY CONFIRMED THERE WILL BE NO UNSOLVED MATTER BETWEEN THEM REGARDING COOPERATION AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: