BRIEF-Ricoh says response to petition filed by vendor of overseas affiliate to initiate insolvency solution process
September 12, 2017 / 2:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ricoh says response to petition filed by vendor of overseas affiliate to initiate insolvency solution process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ricoh Co Ltd

* Says Fourth Dimension Solutions(FDS) as a creditor of unit Ricoh India, filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency solution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India

* Says FDS’s claim against Ricoh India is based on the alleged non-payment of a disputed debit note which FDS unilaterally raised as alleged damages for a contract determination

* Says Ricoh India does not agree with these claims filed by the FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yhMeJM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

