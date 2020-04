April 2 (Reuters) - Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP:

* RIDGEBACK BIOTHERAPEUTICS LP - HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT FOR $10.9 MILLION TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF ANSUVIMAB THOUGH LICENSURE WITH U.S. FDA

* RIDGEBACK BIOTHERAPEUTICS LP - CONTRACT AWARDED BY BARDA INCLUDES CONTRACT OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL $139.8 MILLION