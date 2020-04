April 6 (Reuters) -

* RIDGEBACK BIOTHERAPEUTICS - CO, DRUG INNOVATIONS AT EMORY ANNOUNCED U.S. FDA APPROVED INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR EIDD-2801

* RIDGEBACK BIOTHERAPEUTICS - APPROVAL BY FDA ALLOWS CO TO INITIATE HUMAN CLINICAL TESTING OF EIDD-2801 IN UNITED STATES