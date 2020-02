Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ridley Corporation Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED AGAINST IT BY BAIADA

* UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, RIDLEY WILL PAY $1.935 MILLION TO BAIADA

* CURRENT SUPPLY AGREEMENT BETWEEN RIDLEY, BAIADA AMENDED TO PROVIDE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCIES FOR RIDLEY WITH CHANGES TO FEE STRUCTURE

* TERM OF AGREEMENT EXTENDED FOR TWO YEARS TO EXPIRE ON 30 NOV 2025