June 24 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG:

* AWARDED LARGE CONTRACT FROM EGYPT

* CONTRACTS SIGNED FOR SEVEN PROJECTS, TOTAL AMOUNTS TO ROUGHLY CHF 180 MILLION

* ORDER INTAKES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE REALIZED IN 2019; SALES POSTED IN THE 2020/2021 FINANCIAL YEARS Source text - bit.ly/2LcL8xp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)