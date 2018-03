March 13 (Reuters) - RIETER HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍SALES INCREASES BY 2% TO CHF 966 MILLION​

* FY ‍ORDER BACKLOG RISES BY CHF 100 MILLION TO CHF 540 MILLION​

* ‍AT CHF 13.3 MILLION (1.4% OF SALES), FY NET PROFIT IS CONSIDERABLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR ​

* ‍EXPECTS SALES AND PROFITABILITY FOR 2018 TO BE ABOVE LEVEL OF 2017 (BEFORE RESTRUCTURING CHARGES)​

* ‍IN FIRST SEMESTER OF 2018, EBIT AND NET PROFIT FOR GROUP ARE EXPECTED AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS PERIOD​