Jan 31 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE GROWS BY 16% TO CHF 1 051 MILLION

* FY SALES INCREASES BY 2% TO CHF 966 MILLION

* NET PROFIT BETWEEN 1% AND 1.5% OF SALES EXPECTED FOR 2017

* AT END OF 2017, ORDER BACKLOG OF AROUND CHF 540 MILLION WAS CHF 100 MILLION HIGHER THAN AT END OF PREVIOUS YEAR