Oct 27 (Reuters) - RIETER HOLDING AG:

* 9-MONTH ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO CHF 765.0 MILLION, UP BY 6%‍​

* ORDER INTAKE IN THE THIRD QUARTER WAS CHF 269.7 MILLION‍​

* FOR THE WHOLE OF 2017, RIETER ANTICIPATES SALES IN THE REGION OF CHF 980 MILLION‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: OPERATING PROFITABILITY (EBIT MARGIN) OF 4.5% TO 5.5% BEFORE RESTRUCTURING CHARGES‍​

* SEES NET PROFIT OF AROUND 1% TO 2% OF SALES FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR