Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG:

* SELLS ITS REAL ESTATE IN INGOLSTADT (GERMANY) TO GERCHGROUP AG OF DÜSSELDORF (GERMANY)

* COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

* EXTRAORDINARY PROFIT CONTRIBUTION OF AROUND 60 MILLION EUROS EXPECTED IN 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2UXivqw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)