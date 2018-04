April 12 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RIGEL MAKES STATEMENT REGARDING WEBSITE ERROR

* FDA IS CONTINUING ITS REVIEW OF NDA AND PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR FOSTAMATINIB NDA IS APRIL 17

* DUE TO AN ERROR, INACCURATE INFORMATION WAS DISPLAYED REGARDING U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF NDA FOR FOSTAMATINIB

* CO’S WEBSITE HAS BEEN CORRECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: