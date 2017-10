BRIEF-RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS FOSTAMATINIB MEETS PRE-SPECIFIED GOAL IN STAGE 1 OF AIHA PHASE 2 STUDY

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FOSTAMATINIB MEETS PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN STAGE 1 OF AUTOIMMUNE HEMOLYTIC ANEMIA (AIHA) PHASE 2 STUDY

* RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TWO DEATHS WERE REPORTED DURING TRIAL DUE TO NON-TREATMENT RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS​

* RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH EXISTING FOSTAMATINIB SAFETY DATABASE​

* SAYS ‍ON A TOP-LINE, PRELIMINARY BASIS, PHASE 2 STUDY HAS ACHIEVED PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT FOR STAGE 1​

* RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍RIGEL INTENDS TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT FOR STAGE 2 OF STUDY IN WHICH 20 PATIENTS WILL BE ENROLLED UNDER SAME PROTOCOL​