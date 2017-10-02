FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - FDA indicated that, at this point, it is not planning to hold an oncology drugs advisory committee meeting to discuss NDA for fostamatinib​

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA indicated it anticipates meeting PDUFA action date for application review, which is April 17, 2018

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA indicated that it anticipates meeting PDUFA action date for application review, which is April 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.