BRIEF-Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - FDA indicated that, at this point, it is not planning to hold an oncology drugs advisory committee meeting to discuss NDA for fostamatinib​

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA indicated it anticipates meeting PDUFA action date for application review, which is April 17, 2018

