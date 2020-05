May 5 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RIGEL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $55.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $56.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, RIGEL HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $95.9 MILLION