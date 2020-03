March 27 (Reuters) - Rightmove PLC:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 - FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* IT PRUDENT TO CANCEL PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 4.4P PER SHARE

* ARE UNABLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR FINANCIAL AND TRADING PERFORMANCE AT THIS STAGE.

* SUSPENDING ALL EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020.