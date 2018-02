Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rightmove Plc:

* FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 11 PERCENT TO 184.4 MILLION STG

* FINAL DIVIDEND 36 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 58 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍REVENUE £243.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 220.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR UK ONLINE PROPERTY ADVERTISING MARKET REMAINS POSITIVE​

* ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MAKING FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2018​