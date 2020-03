BRIEF-Rightmove Says It Is Too Early To Give Guidance On Any Impact Of Covid-19 on FY 2020 Results

March 18 (Reuters) - Rightmove PLC:

* REG-RIGHTMOVE PLC: COVID-19 UPDATE

* RIGHTMOVE - IT IS TOO EARLY TO GIVE GUIDANCE ON ANY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* RIGHTMOVE - NOT CURRENTLY BUYING BACK SHARES, BUT OUR OVERALL POLICY OF RETURNING, OVER TIME, ALL CASH GENERATED TO SHAREHOLDERS REMAINS UNCHANGED

* RIGHTMOVE - TO HELP MITIGATE SOME CASH FLOW BURDEN, ANNOUNCED PAYMENT DEFERRAL PLAN OF £275 PER MONTH FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS FOR QUALIFYING AGENTS

* RIGHTMOVE - JAN, FEB AGENT NUMBERS IN LINE WITH COMMENTARY MADE IN FY RESULTS, TRAFFIC TO PLATFORMS HAS CONTINUED TO BE STRONG OVER LAST TWO WEEKS