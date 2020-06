BRIEF-Rightmove Says New Property Listings Returning To Market

June 23 (Reuters) - Rightmove PLC:

* RIGHTMOVE - FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS EXTENDED SUPPORT OVER AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION IN REVENUE OF £17M-£20M

* RIGHTMOVE - UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON FUTURE PROFITABILITY.

* RIGHTMOVE - OVERALL MEMBERSHIP AT 31 MAY OF 19,054 IS DOWN 3.8% SINCE END OF 2019

* RIGHTMOVE - AS HOUSING MARKET ACTIVITY RESUMES WE PLAN TO BRING ALL EMPLOYEES BACK FROM FURLOUGH BY 31 JULY

* RIGHTMOVE - HOUSING MARKET RE-OPENED ON 13 MAY AND EARLY DEMAND INDICATORS HAVE BEEN STRONG

* RIGHTMOVE - TOO EARLY TO ASSESS WHETHER THIS MOMENTUM WILL BE SUSTAINED

* RIGHTMOVE - DO NOT EXPECT TO ISSUE COMMERCIAL PAPER UNDER COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY SCHEME

* RIGHTMOVE - NEW PROPERTY LISTINGS ARE RETURNING TO MARKET

* RIGHTMOVE - IN LAST SEVEN DAYS NUMBER OF PROPERTIES ADDED TO RIGHTMOVE IN ENGLAND IS OVER 10% HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR