Aug 1 (Reuters) - RigNet Inc:

* RIGNET INC - SIGNED TWO MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENTS WITH TRANSOCEAN

* RIGNET INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO MOVED TO FULL IMPLEMENTATION AFTER 6-MONTH PROOF OF CONCEPT PERIOD