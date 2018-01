BRIEF-Rimini Street Files Court Petition To Recover Additional $32 Million From Oracle

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rimini Street Inc:

* RIMINI STREET FILES COURT PETITION TO RECOVER ADDITIONAL $32 MILLION FROM ORACLE

* AMOUNT SOUGHT IS IN ADDITION TO ANNOUNCED FAVORABLE APPEAL DECISION THAT SHOULD RESULT IN A REFUND OF UP TO NEARLY $50 MILLION FROM ORACLE

* COMPANY IS ASKING COURT OF APPEALS TO REHEAR CALCULATION OF $22 MILLION IN PREJUDGMENT INTEREST

* COMPANY IS ALSO ASKING COURT OF APPEALS TO REHEAR AWARD OF $12 MILLION IN NON-TAXABLE COSTS