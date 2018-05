May 10 (Reuters) - Rimini Street Inc:

* RIMINI STREET ANNOUNCES FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $60 MILLION TO $61 MILLION

* ACTIVE CLIENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE 1,581, AN INCREASE OF 23% COMPARED TO 1,285 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018