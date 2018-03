March 15 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc:

* RING ENERGY ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, OIL SALES VOLUME INCREASED TO 418,165 BARRELS, COMPARED TO 201,041 BARRELS FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND GAS REVENUES OF $23.3 MILLION COMPARED TO REVENUES OF $9.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)