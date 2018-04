April 17 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc:

* NET PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS ABOUT 507,000 BOES, AS COMPARED TO NET PRODUCTION OF 266,000 BOES FOR SAME QUARTER IN 2017

* MARCH 2018 AVERAGE NET DAILY PRODUCTION WAS APPROXIMATELY 6,005 BOES, AS COMPARED TO NET DAILY PRODUCTION OF 3,618 BOES IN MARCH 2017

* AVERAGE ESTIMATED PRICE RECEIVED PER BOE IN Q1 2018 WAS $61.50