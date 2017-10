BRIEF-Ring Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc-

* Ring Energy Inc announces second quarter and six month 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $14.5 million compared to $7.1 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016

Ring Energy- qtrly ‍oil and gas revenues $14.5 million versus $7.1 million; qtrly oil sales volume 306,402 barrels versus 160,925 barrels