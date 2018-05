BRIEF-RingCentral Reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.16

May 9 (Reuters) - RingCentral Inc:

* RINGCENTRAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 REVENUE $150 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $145.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 TO $0.65

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 TO $0.16

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MILLION

* SEES Q2 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE OF $154.5 TO $156.5 MILLION

* SEES Q2 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE OF $142.5 TO $143.5 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $633.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $152.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: