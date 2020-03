BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank Downward Adjustment Of Expected Results For 2020

March 23 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S:

* REG-DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT OF EXPECTED RESULTS FOR 2020

* RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S - ON CORONAVIRUS: BANK’S EXPECTED RESULTS FOR 2020 ARE ADJUSTED DOWNWARD

* RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S - UPDATED EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 ARE NOW CORE EARNINGS IN RANGE DKK 900-1,100 MILLION AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN RANGE DKK 800-1,100 MILLION.

