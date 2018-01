Jan 31 (Reuters) - RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S:

* RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK‘S ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017 – THE BEST PROFIT IN THE BANK‘S HISTORY

* 2017 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 11% TO DKK 735 MILLION​

* 2017 ‍CORE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 9% TO DKK 675 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 25% TO DKK 9 PER SHARE FOR 2017​

* EXPECTATIONS FOR CORE EARNINGS OF DKK 600 - 675 MILLION IN 2018

* ‍NEW BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR UP TO DKK 170 MILLION IS ALSO PROPOSED​