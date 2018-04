April 18 (Reuters) - RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S:

* REG-IMPLEMENTATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME COVERS OWN SHARES TO A MAXIMUM VALUE OF DKK 120 MILLION

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WILL RUN FROM 18 APRIL 2018 UP TO AND INCLUDING 30 JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)