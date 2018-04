BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank: Merger Between Nordjyske Bank And Ringkjøbing Landbobank

April 18 (Reuters) - RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S:

* REG-MERGER BETWEEN NORDJYSKE BANK AND RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK

* SHAREHOLDERS OF NORDJYSKE WILL RECEIVE ONE RINGKJØBING SHARE FOR EVERY TWO NORDJYSKE SHARES HELD PLUS DKK 18 IN CASH

* MANAGEMENTS OF NORDJYSKE BANK AND RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK HAVE TODAY ENTERED INTO A MERGER AGREEMENT

* RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK WILL BE THE SURVIVING COMPANY

* THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NORDJYSKE BANK WILL THUS RECEIVE A SHARE OF THE CONTINUING VALUE CREATION IN THE NEW BANK.

* THE HEAD OFFICE WILL BE LOCATED IN RINGKØBING WITH A REGIONAL HEAD OFFICE IN NORTH JUTLAND

* NEW GENERAL MANAGEMENT WILL CONSIST OF 4 MEMBERS WITH JOHN BULL FISKER AS CEO

* RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK - FURTHER BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR OWN SHARES IN RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION WILL ALSO BE RECOMMENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)