April 10 (Reuters) - RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S:

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 36% TO DKK 269 MILLION

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS SHOWED AN INCREASE OF 27% TO DKK 217 MILLION

* TOTAL CORE INCOME IN Q1 INCREASED BY 9% FROM DKK 251 MILLION IN 2017 TO DKK 274 MILLION IN 2018