April 30 (Reuters) - RINGMETALL AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUES INCREASE BY 9.1 PERCENT TO EUR 120.6 MILLION

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 10.0 MILLION 3.9 PERCENT BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF 8.3 PERCENT

* INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 ON CURRENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT LOW

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED TO 28 AUGUST 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: MANAGEMENT BOARD OF RINGMETALL AG CONTINUES TO EXPECT GROUP REVENUES OF EUR 125 TO 135 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS EBITDA OF EUR 11 TO 13 MILLION