March 24 (Reuters) - RINGMETALL AG:

* MAINTAINS PRODUCTION ONGOING AS PART OF SYSTEM-RELEVANT INDUSTRIES

* PRODUCTION CAPABILITY OFFICIALLY ASSESSED AS ESSENTIAL FOR MAINTAINING SUPPLY CHAINS

* HIGH DEMAND FOR CLAMPING RINGS IN Q1

* SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED STOCK OF RAW MATERIALS AND PRE-PRODUCTS IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* IS CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING CONSISTENTLY HIGH DEMAND FOR ITS DRUM CLOSURE SYSTEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)