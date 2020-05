BRIEF-Ringmetall Q1 EBITDA Up At EUR 3.8 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - RINGMETALL AG:

* RINGMETALL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUES AND PROFITABILITY IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES INCREASE BY 13.0 PERCENT TO EUR 33.8 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 3.8 MILLION UP 30.0 PERCENT ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q2 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE STABLE SO FAR - GUIDANCE REMAINS REALISTIC

* EBITDA MARGIN Q1 2020 11.2% VERSUS Q1 2019 9.7%

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT EUR 16.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COURSE OF Q2 SO FAR HAS ALSO BEEN STABLE

* PREPARED TO BE CONFRONTED WITH A MORE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AT ANY TIME

* CONSIDER OUR TARGETS FOR 2020 TO BE WELL ACHIEVABLE