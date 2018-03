BRIEF-Rio Tinto Agrees Sale Of Kestrel Mine For $2.25 Billion​

March 27 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE

* RIO TINTO PLC - ‍RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BILLION​

* RIO TINTO PLC - DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018.

* RIO TINTO PLC - ‍BINDING AGREEMENT WITH A CONSORTIUM COMPRISING PRIVATE EQUITY MANAGER EMR CAPITAL AND PT ADARO ENERGY TBK

* RIO TINTO PLC - ANTICIPATES THAT AUSTRALIAN INCOME TAX WILL BE PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEDS WHICH ARE IN EXCESS OF COST BASE OF ASSETS AT COMPLETION

* RIO TINTO PLC - CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BILLION, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS