BRIEF-Rio Tinto Ltd Posts Qtrly Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments (100% Basis) 72.9 MT

April 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100% BASIS) 72.9 MT VERSUS 69.1 MT AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100% BASIS) 77.8 MT VERSUS 76 MT A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 783 KT VERSUS 796 KT AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $5 TO 6 BILLION IN 2020

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR 2020 MAY SUBSEQUENTLY FLOW INTO 2021 AND 2022

* QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 133.0 THOUSAND TONNES WAS 8% LOWER

* DEMAND IN CHINA CONTINUES TO RECOVER

* RIO TINTO, WITH RESPECT TO COVID-19, SAYS “IN REST OF WORLD, OUTLOOK IS MORE UNCERTAIN”

* SEES 2020 PRODUCTION OF REFINED COPPER BETWEEN 165 TO 205 KT

* 2020 FORECAST FOR BAUXITE, ALUMINA, ALUMINIUM, PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100% BASIS) UNCHANGED

* COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS MAY IMPACT SCHEDULE RANGE FOR OYU TOLGOI UNDERGROUND PROJECT

* ALL MAJOR PROJECTS PROGRESSED WELL IN Q1, BUT NOW BEING AFFECTED BY COVID-19 INCLUDING GOVERNMENT IMPOSED RESTRICTIONS

* CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND TUNNEL AT KEMANO HYDROPOWER FACILITY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA PUT ON CARE & MAINTENANCE DUE TO CONTRACTOR AVAILABILITY

* MINED & REFINED COPPER OUTLOOK LOWERED ON LIKELY REDUCTION IN H2 OUTPUT AT ESCONDIDA FROM COVID-19 MEASURES, EARTHQUAKE REPAIR AT KENNECOTT

* LOWERS 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF MINED COPPER TO 475 TO 520 KT FROM 530 TO 570 KT

* LOWERS 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF REFINED COPPER TO 165 TO 205 KT FROM 205 TO 235 KT