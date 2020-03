BRIEF-Rio Tinto Provides Update On Oyu Tolgoi Project

March 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* RIO TINTO LTD- PROVIDES UPDATE ON OYU TOLGOI PROJECT

* RIO TINTO - DESPITE IMPACT OF COVID-19, OPEN PIT OF OYU TOLGOI MINE CONTINUES TO OPERATE AND DELIVER SHIPMENTS OF COPPER CONCENTRATE TO ITS CUSTOMERS

* RIO TINTO LTD- WORK ON UNDERGROUND PROJECT CONTINUES, HOWEVER, PROGRESS IS BEING SLOWED AS A RESULT OF THESE MEASURES

* RIO TINTO LTD - WORKING WITH MONGOLIA TO ENSURE OYU TOLGOI IS OPERATING IN ACCORDANCE WITH RESTRICTIONS AUTHORITIES HAVE PUT IN PLACE CONTAIN COVID-19

* RIO TINTO LTD - FULL IMPACT OF SLOWDOWN ON UNDERGROUND PROJECT IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME

* RIO TINTO LTD - MINE DESIGN FOR UNDERGROUND PROJECT CURRENTLY REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR