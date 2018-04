BRIEF-Rio Tinto Says Qtrly Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments 80.3 MT

April 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100 PERCENT BASIS) 80.3 MT VERSUS 76.7 MT A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VERSUS 889 KT A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PERCENT BASIS) 83.1 MT VERSUS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT

* QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VERSUS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO

* RIO TINTO’S SHARE OF PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 49 AND 51 MILLION TONNES OF BAUXITE AND 8.0 TO 8.2 MILLION TONNES OF ALUMINA

* RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS IN 2018 ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MILLION TONNES

* 2018 ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE OF 3.5 TO 3.7 MILLION TONNES WILL BE ADJUSTED FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SALE OF ALUMINIUM DUNKERQUE AND ISAL SMELTERS

* ADJUSTMENTS TO 2018 ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE MAY ALSO BE MADE AS A CONSEQUENCE OF U.S. SANCTIONS

* EXPECTED SHARE OF MINED COPPER PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 510 AND 610 THOUSAND TONNES Source text for Eikon: [ID: nASX6smj2h] Further company coverage: