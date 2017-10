BRIEF-Rio Tinto says to sell Mason Resources Corp stake

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc:

* RIO TINTO TO SELL MASON RESOURCES CORP. SHAREHOLDING

* RIO TINTO HOLDINGS AND TURQUOISE HILL HAVE AGREED TO SELL, RESPECTIVELY 7.5 MLN COMMON SHARES AND 6.2 MLN COMMON SHARES OF MASON RESOURCES CORP

* ‍SALE AT A PRICE OF $0.20 PER SHARE IN CASH FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $2.7 MLN​

* SHARES TO BE SOLD BY RIO TINTO HOLDINGS AND TURQUOISE HILL COLLECTIVELY REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 17.56 PER CENT OF OUTSTANDING MASON SHARES

* ‍AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO FOREGOING SALE, RIO TINTO WILL NO LONGER OWN (OR BE DEEMED TO BENEFICIALLY OWN) ANY MASON SHARES​

* ‍SALE OF MASON SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN NEXT SEVEN DAYS​