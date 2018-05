May 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* NOTES REPORTS OF POTENTIAL PURCHASE BY PT INDONESIA ASAHAN ALUMINIUM OF RIO’S ENTIRE INTEREST IN GRASBERG MINE IN INDONESIA FOR $3.5 BILLION

* RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE

* NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED