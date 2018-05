BRIEF-Rio2 Limited To Buy Atacama Pacific Gold Corp

May 14 (Reuters) - Rio2 Ltd:

* RIO2 LIMITED AND ATACAMA PACIFIC GOLD CORPORATION ANNOUNCE BUSINESS COMBINATION

* COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER NAME RIO2 LIMITED AND WILL BE MANAGED BY RIO2’S EXISTING EXECUTIVE TEAM

* RIO2-EACH ATACAMA PACIFIC SHAREHOLDER WILL GET 0.6601 SHARES OF COMBINED COMPANY , WHILE EACH RIO2 SHAREHOLDER WILL GET 0.6667 SHARES OF COMBINED CO

* ABOUT 42.5% OF COMBINED ENTITY WILL BE HELD BY FORMER RIO2 SHAREHOLDERS AND 57.5% HELD BY FORMER ATACAMA PACIFIC SHAREHOLDERS

* EXCHANGE RATIO REPRESENTS CONSIDERATION TO ATACAMA PACIFIC SHAREHOLDERS OF C$0.95 PER ATACAMA PACIFIC COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)